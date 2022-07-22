"Barcelona are set to sign Spanish talented midfielder" - Fabrizio Romano says Catalan giants are close to making another signing this transfer window

Barcelona are close to signing Girona youngster Unai Hernandez this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan giants have been among the busiest clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the Italian journalist, however, Unai Hernandez will not be signed as a first-team player. The 17-year-old midfielder will form part of the Barcelona youth team and will be given time to develop in his new surroundings.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in that regard:

"Barcelona are set to sign Spanish talented midfielder Unai Hernández from Girona, born in 2004. Full agreement in place. Unai will be part of the Youth team."

Unai Hernandez was a part of the Girona U-17 side where he had an impressive time. According to Barca Universal, Hernandez is himself open to a move to the Catalan outfit this summer to continue his development in one of the world's best youth systems, La Masia.

Unai Hernandez's transfer is expected to be similar to Barcelona signing Pedri from Las Palmas back in 2019. The 2021 Golden Boy winner was also signed at a young age and was then introduced to the first-team. It has to be seen whether Unai Hernandez can make that step up in the coming months.

The Catalan giants currently have a group of talented youngsters in their squad. The likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are regular first-team players under Xavi Hernandez despite all of them being under the age of 21.

Barcelona have had a busy summer transfer window this time around

Xavi Hernandez's side have been busy in the transfer window, having signed as many as four first-team players this summer.

The Catalan giants signed Danish defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers. The pair left Chelsea and AC Milan respectively at the end of their contracts this summer.

The Blaugrana have significantly strengthened their attack ahead of the 2022/23 season. They have announced the arrivals of Polish star Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for around €50 million and Raphinha from Leeds United for €59 million.

Xavi's side are looking in great shape ahead of the new season and will be looking for a better outing compared to the 2021/22 campaign.

