Barcelona set two conditions for Neymar to return as Joan Laporta draws up plan - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set two conditions for Neymar if the forward wants to return to the club. The Brazilian recently moved to Santos from Al-Hilal but rumors have been linking him with a fairytale reunion with the Catalans.

Neymar's career has gone off the rails since leaving PSG as injuries derailed his spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. After making just seven appearances in one and a half years, the 33-year-old ended the nightmare and returned to his boyhood club Santos, this January.

However, rumor has it that he's aiming for a return to Barcelona in what could be the last major transfer of his career. But it won't be that straight-forward. According to Spanish news outlet Cadena SER, their president Joan Laporta has set to conditions.

The first is that Neymar should come on a free transfer. Secondly, he should prove that he could play at the level that is required by the Catalans in LaLiga.

The player has a few months at Santos to prove what he can do. In three appearances for the side thus far, he hasn't scored a single goal and must pick up the paces before it's too late.

However, should Neymar recapture his mojo and play to his best, rumors of a Barcelona return could intensify.

His career in Europe began with the Blaugrana in 2013 where he enjoyed four amazing years, scoring 105 goals in 186 games and winning eight trophies. He left for PSG on a world-record transfer of €222 million in 2017.

Neymar has one last chance to prove himself

Ever since he left Barcelona, Neymar has been unable to reach the dizzying heights that the Brazilian scaled with the Spanish giants. Recurring injuries, profound partying and irregular performances on the field all appeared to take a toll on his career.

While his PSG spell was disappointing to some extent, it got worse after his move to Al-Hilal, where the forward made only seven appearances since 2023 as injuries continued to curtail his time on the pitch.

Now back at Santos, away from the media glare and glamor, Neymar is on his last legs. A reunion with Barcelona for a 'last dance' hinges on his performances over the few months. Deliver, and he could be set for a fairytale return to Catalonia. Underwhelm, and he'd remain banished in the low-lights of Brazilian Serie A for the rest of his career.

