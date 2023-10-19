Barcelona set to wear special Rolling Stones jersey in El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona are set to wear a special Rolling Stones jersey in the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28.

Ahead of the showdown at the Montjuic Stadium, the Blaugrana have signed an agreement with the English rock band with the help of Spotify. The club took to social media to share the news with fans.

Barca's statement of the announcement read (quotes via Barca Universal):

“FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey Barca will wear for El Clsico on 28 October will once again become an iconic garment that is set to grab worldwide attention."

It added:

“The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit, putting the band that has played the iconic stages of the world on the global stage of El Clásico for the first time.”

Barca, the defending La Liga champions, are third in the league with 21 points from nine games. Los Blancos lead the standings with three more points.

Both teams have two more games to go before clashing against each other. Barcelona play Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga home clash on October 22 before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League three days later.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, play Sevilla away from home on October 21 in La Liga before facing SC Braga in Portugal three days later in the Champions League.

Barcelona captain set to miss clash against Real Madrid

According to journalist Toni Juanmarti, Sergi Roberto will miss the upcoming clash against Real Madrid due to injury. Roberto has suffered a soleus muscle injury, the club has confirmed.

Their statement read (via Madrid Universal):

"First team player Sergi Roberto has a soleus muscle injury in his right leg and will be unable to play until the problem goes away.”

The veteran is set to spend two to three weeks on the sidelines, according to journalist Juanmarti. The 31-year-old has made six appearances across competitions this season, scoring once.

Roberto joins a string of players who're doubtful to feature in the El Clasico. They include the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.