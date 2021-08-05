Barcelona signing splashes cash on expensive Ferrari - Reports

Barcelona's summer recruit Sergio Aguero is known for his love for supercars and that was evident during his days as a Manchester City player. It looks like the striker will continue treading this path in Catalonia, with news of his supercar exploits back in the headlines.

According to reports, the Argentine has splashed a massive €500,000 to acquire a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari’s first hybrid vehicle. Photos of Aguero posing with the car have been doing the rounds.

Kun Agüero has acquired a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Argentine forward is wasting no time in Barcelona. [@BlazquezFont] pic.twitter.com/wGwWrrFy4y — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 2, 2021

The attacker finally fulfilled his dream of linking up with his best friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona when he left Manchester City to join the Blaugrana as a free agent this summer. Aguero is expected to line up alongside his Argentine colleague in the attack next season.

Official. Sergio Agüero joins Barcelona, contract signed until June 2023 as club statement confirms. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Next ones: Eric Garcia until June 2026 in the next days as Emerson Royal, Georginio Wijnaldum until June 2024 in the next weeks once medicals will be completed. ⌛️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

Aguero is said to have pocketed up to €5 million as a sign-on bonus for switching to Catalonia. Despite lowering his wages significantly to join Barcelona, the striker will still earn a decent weekly wage of €109,000 at Camp Nou.

Sergio Aguero was presented as a Barcelona signing this summer.

What will Aguero's role be at Barcelona next term?

It is still unknown what plans Ronald Koeman has for the attacker ahead of the new season. Barcelona lived to regret their decision to offload Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last term. They were forced to play without a striker for most of the campaign. With Aguero arriving at the club, the Catalans finally have a world-class number nine to count on.

The forward will likely walk into the team's starting line-up. Nevertheless, everything will depend on his fitness levels. Aguero endured a difficult outing in the Premier League last season due to injuries and could only rack up 12 appearances for Manchester City in the English top-flight.

There will be a lot of competition for attacking places in Barcelona's first team in the new season. The Blaugrana recently signed Memphis Depay on a free transfer and Philippe Coutinho is close to returning from an injury setback.

The likes of Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite will also be fighting for a starting spot. It remains to be seen how Ronald Koeman will manage the situation.

