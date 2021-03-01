Barcelona reduce asking price for Antoine Griezmann amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decreased their asking price for star forward Antoine Griezmann amid rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United.

According to OKDario, Barcelona are ready to let Griezmann leave for as little as £50 million in the summer. The Frenchman has struggled in front of goal for the Catalan giants this season and has failed to make an impact in all competitions.

Barcelona signed Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €120 million. Griezmann was expected to be an ideal replacement for Neymar, who left Barcelona in 2017 to join PSG.

Despite developing into one of the best players in Europe during his time at Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has struggled to replicate that form in a Barcelona shirt. Griezmann scored just 15 goals in 48 appearances for Barcelona last season.

The Frenchman has shown signs of returning to form this season under Ronald Koeman, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Catalan giants. However, Barcelona are ready to part ways with the Frenchman after recent performances.

Griezmann was heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and PSG before he moved to Barcelona in 2019. The Premier League giants, though, were put off by the £105 million price tag quoted by Atletico Madrid at the time.

Griezmann, however, could be available for as little as £50 million in the summer. The Catalan club have slashed their asking price for Griezmann due to his age and a poor run of form this season.

Antoine Griezmann joining Barcelona was a 'mistake' https://t.co/z3gyl5nRZ9 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 23, 2021

Antoine Griezmann did not feature for Barcelona in the league this weekend

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Griezmann's situation at Barcelona shows no sign of improving. The French striker was an unused substitute in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Sevilla. Manager Ronald Koeman justified his decision to drop the World Cup winner in the post-match conference.

"There is no message for Griezmann. We decided to change the system to have depth in the team and that is why we put Dembele up front. With his replacement, we needed someone faster than Antoine," said Koeman.

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has responded to claims of a rift between himself and Antoine Griezmann, who was benched on Saturday. #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/C6tavKaTqL pic.twitter.com/pJz7QDA0FJ — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) February 28, 2021

The Frenchman appears to be short of confidence and could do with a move away from Barcelona to rejuvenate his career. Manchester United has been tipped as a potential destination for the striker. However, the Red Devils might not be prepared to spend £50 million on a player approaching his 30s.