Barcelona squad members hold meeting with Joan Laporta following Atletico Madrid stalemate - Reports

As per El Chiringuito, some big names in Barcelona's dressing room have had a meeting with newly elected club president Joan Laporta following the Blaugrana's 0-0 stalemate with Atletico Madrid.

The subject of the meeting was reportedly about the future of the sporting project at Barcelona. Members present at the meeting included Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

El Chiringuito also reported that Ronald Koeman was absent from the meeting, adding fuel to rumors about the uncertainty of the Dutchman's job at the Nou Camp.

🚨 "Se han REUNIDO LAPORTA, MESSI, Jordi Alba y Piqué"



‼️ "NO ha estado KOEMAN y se ha hablado del PROYECTO de FUTURO del club"



— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 8, 2021

Barcelona had a rough start to their La Liga season and were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Catalan side have revived their season and find themselves just two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid after their 1-1 draw on Saturday. Barcelona also won the Copa del Rey after beating Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Draws for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid keep La Liga title race tight

Zinedine Zidane (L) and Ronald Koeman (C).

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's draw changed little at the top of the La Liga table. Sevilla's draw away to Real Madrid has kept the title race alive and going.

Julen Lopetegui's side had a 1-0 lead at half-time, following which Los Blancos equalized through Marco Asensio. Sevilla retook the lead through an Ivan Rakitic penalty shortly after. However, a 94th-minute Eden Hazard strike won Zinedine Zidane's side a crucial point.

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla



This title race is impossible to call ⚔️ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2021

The draw means that Atletico Madrid keep their position at the top of La Liga standings with 77 points with just three games to go, while Real Madrid and Barcelona trail with 75 points each. A win at Valdebebas for Sevilla would have kept them in the title race, but the draw only leaves them with an outside chance at the title.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both had relatively disappointing seasons by their standards. While the former have dealt with major changes on and off the pitch, the latter have suffered an injury-ridden campaign.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid rose to the top of the league table in the first half of the season. However, after a poor run of results in February, they have seen their lead drop to a mere two points with three games to go.

Diego Simeone

With Los Rojiblancos on the verge of a first league title in seven years and Barcelona and Real Madrid making headlines for their continued involvement with the European Super League, the La Liga title race may hold significant value for the future of all three clubs.