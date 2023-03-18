Barcelona star admits he was unhappy with Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's behavior after UEFA Europa League exit

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo admitted that Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho's behavior bothered him. Barca were eliminated from the Europa League with a 4-3 aggregate loss to United over two legs.

After winning at Old Trafford in the second leg, Garnacho celebrated the win by mimicking Pedri's usual goal celebration. The Spain-born Argentine attacker also posted an image on his social media, captioning it:

“The big team goes to the next round."

Araujo has now revealed that Garnacho's behavior did bother him. Speaking to Infobae, the Uruguayan central defender said:

“Yes [it did bother me], Everyone is as they are, but at that time it was not possible to put something like that. I respect everyone and I feel that humility is ahead of everything."

"Everyone expresses themselves as they want, but I prefer to have a lower profile and then show what I do on the pitch. This is football, he is very long and there is still a long way to go. You have to go calmly and humbly."

When asked whether he would give the Manchester United defender a reminder about his behavior when they cross paths on the pitch next time, Araujo replied:

“No, they are football things that I think of in a different way.”

While Barcelona have found it hard to find success in European competitions, the Blaugrana have been La Liga's most outstanding team this season. They currently hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo spoke about the El Clasico

Barcelona are set to return to action on March 19 as they take on Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Ahead of the crucial La Liga clash, Araujo was asked whether Real Madrid focusing on the UEFA Champions League could be beneficial for his team.

The defender, though, claimed that a game of El Clasico's magnitude will always be a closely contested affair. Araujo said:

"I don't think so. It is a league game and each Clásico is unique, in which it does not matter how each one arrives. It is a different story in which both teams are going to want to win."

Barcelona have 65 points on the board from 25 La Liga matches as they face Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19).

