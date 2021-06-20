Barcelona star agrees deal with Ligue 1 side: Reports

According to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Barcelona and Marseille have reached an agreement for the transfer of Barcelona youngster Konrad de la Fuente to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Barcelona had the option of activating a one-year extension on the contract of the American youngster. They have since opted against it and have now decided to sell him to French side Olympique de Marseille with a reported fee of €3.5 million.

There is total agreement between Barça and Marseille for Konrad de la Fuente. The American winger's rights will be shared 50-50, and he will play for the French side. [@martinezferran] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 19, 2021

The two teams had been in negotiations for several days as there had been disparities over the mode of transfer of the teenager. It is believed Marseille initially just wanted de la Fuente on a simple loan deal for a year while Barcelona wanted to insert an obligation-to-buy clause as well as a buy-back clause.

Fresh reports have now claimed that the two clubs have finally reached an agreement over the transfer of the player. The transfer would be a complete transfer worth about €3.5 million and Konrad de la Fuente would sign a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side. It has also been reported that Barcelona would receive 50% of any future sale of the young American.

The Barcelona youngster can comfortably play on either wing in attack and is expected to be a replacement for the departing Florian Thauvin at Olympique de Marseille. Thauvin is set to join Mexican side Tigres UANL as a free agent this summer after eight years at Marseille.

Lack of playing time at Barcelona is the main reason for de la Fuente's departure

Konrad de la Fuente joined Barcelona in 2013 at the age of 12 and is a graduate of the renowned La Masia academy. He made his debut for the Barcelona B side in December 2018 and was a regular in the team before his promotion to the first team ahead of last season.

He made his debut for Barcelona in the Spanish side's Champions League group stage clash against Dynamo Kyiv in November last year. He went on to make two more appearances for Barcelona, one coming in the Champions League and the other in the Copa del Rey.

With more senior players to compete with for playing time, de la Fuente found himself scarcely used by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. He had to play most of his games with the reserve team. He is, however, set to leave this summer to secure more playing time and also to generate funds for Barcelona.

Barcelona have been active this window with Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay all arriving at the Camp Nou on free transfers.

BREAKING: Barcelona have agreed to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon when his contract expires on June 30. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2021

