Barcelona star desperate to leave club in January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are still holding firm on their mission to part ways with as many less-needed players as possible before the winter transfer window shuts.

Just a few days after Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Aston Villa, another player could bid farewell to Camp Nou in the coming days.

According to reports, Brazilian goalkeeper Neto has become desperate to leave Barcelona this January. The 32-year-old is said to have communicated his desire to leave the club and is hoping his wish will be granted this time.

Recall that the former Valencia goalie tried to depart Camp Nou in each of the last two transfer windows but the club refused to sanction his exit. This time though, it looks like he could finally call time on his spell with the Catalan giants.

The story mentions that Neto has decided to leave because of the bit-part role he's been subjected to at Camp Nou. The Brazilian has served as a backup option to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since joining Barcelona in 2019.

So far this season, he's made just three appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions.

As a result, he is allegedly looking to join another club where he can be a protagonist. It is claimed Neto is open to joining a club in the Premier League or Serie A, with his agents said to be already working on his next destination.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are believed to be open to the goalkeeper's departure this time. The Catalans are looking to reduce their wage bill in order to register new signings and raise funds for their transfer targets, and selling players is the way to go.

Neto could leave the club on a permanent transfer or on an initial loan deal with a purchase option. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for the Brazilian.

Who else could Barcelona offload this winter?

Apart from Neto, Barcelona will try to move a couple more players on before the closure of the winter transfer window. Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong, Yusuf Demir and Clement Lenglet top the list of players who could be shown the exit door.

The likes of Riqui Puig, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite could also be offloaded. It remains to be seen who will eventually leave or stay among the mentioned players.

