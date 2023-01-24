Barcelona winger Raphinha is currently determined to silence his critics following his not-so-convincing performance at Camp Nou this season.

The Brazilian forward was among a couple of big-name first-team players who were brought in by the Blaugrana last summer during a massive spending spree.

Recall that Barca splashed out a transfer fee in the region of £55 million to secure the 26-year-old winger's services from Premier League side Leeds United.

However, Raphinha has relatively underperformed in his first season as a Barcelona player despite the huge expectations that surrounded his arrival.

The Brazilian was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League following his remarkable performance during the 2021-22 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Raphinha sends clear message: “This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona — it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies” Raphinha sends clear message: “This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona — it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies” 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/ZwtPcXRftJ

Raphinha scored a total of 11 Premier League goals and provided a further three assists. He also played a key role in helping his former team, Leeds United, avoid relegation.

Such form also attracted strong transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea last summer. However, the Brazilian opted to move to Spain to sign for Barcelona.

Raphinha hasn't been able to nail down a regular starting spot since making the switch to Camp Nou. He has only been handed 708 La Liga minutes this season by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season. Raphinha has also fallen behind Ousmane Dembele, who is now Xavi's preferred starter on the right wing.

There have also been recent reports that the Spanish giants could be willing to cash-in on the Raphinha should a suitable offer come in for the Brazilian.

However, the winger seems bent on turning his situation around at Camp Nou and proving his doubters wrong. Raphinha also has no plans of leaving the club anytime soon as seen in BarcaUniversal.

Barcelona value Arsenal's transfer target at €100 million

Barcelona have reportedly slammed a whooping €100 million fee on Arsenal's transfer target Raphinha, amid interest from the Gunners as seen in BarcaUniversal.

The Catalan giants are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian should their valuation of the winger be met by any interested club.

Mikel Arteta's team, on the other hand, look to have revived their interest in the 26-year-old winger after missing out on his signature last summer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Raphinha doesn't want to leave Barcelona. Barca would also expect a fee surpassing Mykhaylo Mudryk's move to #CFC (€100m). Lots of clubs will use this as a valuation yardstick in deals. #AFC have always liked Raphinha, but last summer they didn't want to go too far above €50m. Raphinha doesn't want to leave Barcelona. Barca would also expect a fee surpassing Mykhaylo Mudryk's move to #CFC (€100m). Lots of clubs will use this as a valuation yardstick in deals. #AFC have always liked Raphinha, but last summer they didn't want to go too far above €50m. https://t.co/c9Ej9zdmTD

The club's sporting director, Edu, still holds his countryman in high regard and could be willing to make a January move for the winger.

Arsenal have been active in the current transfer window, having already secured the signings of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

With a few days left until the end of the winter window, there is a possibility that more new faces could still be signed by Arsenal.

