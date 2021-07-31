Barcelona star discusses Lionel Messi's contract situation

Barcelona stalwart Gerard Pique has spoken about Lionel Messi's contract situation. The Argentinian superstar is currently a free agent, but is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new deal at the club.

Pique is hopeful that Messi's contract can be sorted out quickly so the club can finally focus their attention on the upcoming La Liga season.

"We're waiting for him to sign the renewal and to have him with us. I hope he's convinced," the Spaniard told MARCA.

Messi looked destined to leave Barcelona after the 2020-21 season, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain expressing their interest in bringing the Argentine to France. However, following the appointment of new president Joan Laporta, the Catalans seem to have convinced the star forward to remain at the club.

Messi will reportedly take a 50 per cent pay cut in order to re-sign with Barcelona. However, the club have been sanctioned by La Liga and will have to reduce their massive wage bill in order to be able to register the Argentine for the 2021-22 season.

Leo Messi's contract renewal?



🗣President Joan Laporta to GOL :



“Everything is going well and as planned. Everything is going right”#FCB 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/WBjWKgLsjR — Culers FCB (@culers_fcb) July 30, 2021

Barcelona are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign in which they finished third. The Blaugrana have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay and are now working on departures to reduce their wage bill.

Players like Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Clement Lenglet, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are all set to leave the club. There have also been rumors suggesting Barcelona are willing to let French superstar Antoine Griezmann depart this summer.

Lionel Messi will be instrumental in Barcelona's title challenge

Gerard Pique is excited for the 2021-22 season to commence. According to the defender, Barcelona must begin the season strongly if they are to mount a title challenge.

"I'm going into this season with the same enthusiasm as my first," Pique said. "We must try to start well. Generally, when we win league titles, it's because we pick up a good rhythm from the start and pull clear, or we build up a lead and maintain it. We'll try to do the same and hope that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid don't do what they did last year."

Re-signing Messi is the club's priority, and doing so would instantly make them title contenders.

❌ Joan Laporta does not plan to travel to the two friendly matches in Stuttgart this Saturday and in Salzburg on Wednesday. Laporta will work to seal Messi's new contract with LaLiga's approval (via @martinezferran) — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 29, 2021

