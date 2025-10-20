Barcelona star Fermin Lopez tells ‘best player in the world’ Lamine Yamal what he must do since everyone will try to target him in games

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has advised teammate Lamine Yamal on what to do with his new-found stardom in today's game. The 18-year-old emerged as the second-best player in the world, only behind Ousmane Dembele in this year's Ballon d'Or, after helping his side claim three titles in the 2024-25 season.

La Masia graduate Lopez spoke to reporters alongside manager Hansi Flick at a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League meeting with Olympiacos. The midfielder named Lamine Yamal as the world's best player and advised the youngster to remain calm regardless of all that is going on around him.

“I’ve known Lamine since we were kids and he’s the best player in the world. Everyone is going to talk about him and everyone will try to target him. He has to stay calm, he’s mature in that sense, and we try to help him because he’s very important. If he’s doing well, the team will do well", he said (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has been in the news a lot in recent months, particularly for his actions off the pitch. The youngster has been forced to miss a good number of games this term due to a persistent groin problem, and is looking for a consistent run of games to find his best form.

Both Lopez and Yamal returned to action for the Spanish champions in their narrow 2-1 win over Girona on the league on Saturday. Both players have appeared six times each this term for La Blaugrana, who are second in LaLiga behind Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal fit, Barcelona set to be without duo for Olympiacos clash: Reports

Barcelona are likely to be without the duo of Raphinha and Ferran Torres when they take on Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as per reports. The Spanish giants have only welcomed Lamine Yamal back to action after he spent the international break in the treatment room.

SPORT reports that Raphinha and Ferran Torres, both of whom were absent for Girona, are not expected to feature against Olympiacos, as well. The forwards did not join the team in their final training session ahead of the meeting with the Greek giants, fuelling speculation of their continued absence.

Hansi Flick was forced to hand 17-year-old Toni Fernandez his senior debut in an unfamiliar left wing role due to the side's injuries, and he may have to improvise once again on Tuesday. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo are also expected to be absent for Barcelona against the Greek outfit.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More