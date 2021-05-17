Barcelona star hopes Celta Vigo game wasn't Lionel Messi's final match at the Nou Camp

After Barcelona’s home defeat to Celta Vigo, Blaugrana left-back Jordi Alba came out and said that he, along with his teammates, hoped this wasn't Lionel Messi's last game at the Nou Camp.

Rumors started to circulate over Lionel Messi's future at the club following the game. The defeat meant that Barcelona would be going two seasons without lifting the La Liga title.

Speaking during the post-match interview, Jordi Alba said:

"We hope that this won't be Messi's last match at the Camp Nou, but it is a decision that he must take."

🎙| Alba: “We hope it will not be Messi’s last game at the Camp Nou. I do not know what he will decide, hope it will not be the last.” — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 16, 2021

Jordi Alba believes Lionel Messi himself will decide on his Barcelona future

Even though Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona, he knows that it is the Argentine who needs to decide what is best for his career.

Talk of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona was doing the rounds last summer as well when the Catalan giants lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the 33-year-old decide to stay on for another season.

Lionel Messi's contract expires at the end of this season and he is thus in a very similar situation as last summer.

Despite Messi's best efforts, Barcelona lost to Celta Vigo. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manager Ronald Koeman was also asked about Messi's time at Barcelona in the post-match press conference. Speaking of whether it was Lionel Messi's last home game for Barcelona, Koeman said:

“I hope not because I think against Celta he’s shown his effectiveness and that he’s still the best in the world."

There were hopes that the Copa Del Rey win would persuade Messi to sign a new deal. But if the Argentine does not renew his contract in the summer, next Sunday's match against Eibar will be his final appearance for Barcelona.

Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo



This could be Lionel Messi’s last game for Barcelona at Camp Nou 😢 pic.twitter.com/3L2Ze0G0NP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 16, 2021