Barcelona star Jules Kounde reacts to Indian Para-Archer Sheetal Devi pulling off incredible bullseye shot at 2024 Paralympics

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is a keen viewer of non-football sports. He recently reacted to an event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics where an Indian para-archer pulled off an unbelievable shot.

Indian archer Sheetal Devi, who is just 17 years old, had a remarkable start to the 2024 Paralympics. The para-archer, who does not have hands, broke the existing world record in the qualification phase of the competition by five points, shooting an impressive 703 out of 720.

Although Devi was beaten in the quarter-final by the last edition's silver medalist, she gained widespread recognition. Her first shot of the post-qualification leg of the Games saw her hit the bullseye, leading to Barcelona's Kounde taking notice.

The Barca star shared a simple post with two emoticons highlighting his admiration of Sheetal Devi's ability.

"🤩👏🏾," the post read.

Another armless archer, Team USA's Matt Stutzman, won gold in the men's individual compound archery at the Paris Games.

Jules Kounde and Barcelona start La Liga season strongly

Barcelona have started their 2024/25 season in grand fashion under the tutelage of new manager Hansi Flick. The Blaugranas won all four of their La Liga matches so far this season.

The Catalan side started off with a 2-1 away win against Valencia to kick off the Flick era before beating Athletic Bilbao with the same score at Camp Nou. Rayo Vallecano were their next victims while Real Valladolid were vanquished 7-0 at home in their most recent match.

Speaking to the press at the end of their stunning win, Flick was full of praise for his team and the supporters.

"When you see how the fans support us, you get a special feeling. We had a special feeling on the pitch. Every time we attacked, we wanted to score another goal. This is good and it makes the fans proud. That’s why we’re here, to give the best individual and collective performances," the German said according to Mundo Deportivo.

He, however, took a cautious approach, highlighting that this is just the start of the season.

"I’m proud. It’s a good situation for me because the fans are happy, but we still have a big job until the end of the season. These days of rest will be good for the staff. I hope our internationals win their matches to gain more confidence, but as soon as they return I want them thinking about Barça," said Flick.

After the international break, Barcelona face Girona before beginning their Champions League campaign away against Monaco.

