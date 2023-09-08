Barcelona star Lamine Yamal creates history as he becomes youngest ever player to debut for Spain in Euro qualifier against Georgia

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal created history as he became the youngest player in the history of the Spanish national team to make his debut for La Roja. Yamal did the same at an age of 16 years and 57 days.

Yamal is a highly touted prospect of the La Masia academy and his talent is well-touted among fans and experts. The youngster has now made his debut for the Spain national team at a tender age for the Euro qualifier against Georgia. Spain are currently leading the game by a score of 7-1.

Alvaro Morata has scored a hat-trick for La Roja and apart from that, the likes of Dani Olmo and Nico Williams have gotten on the scoresheet. Yamal has gotten on the scoresheet to become his team's youngest-ever goalscorer as well.

The Barcelona youngster has earned plenty of hype recently due to his impressive performances. He has provided two assists in four matches for the Catalan club so far this season. The youngster is now making his mark for the Spain national team as well.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente showed his confidence in Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has so far caught the attention of the fans with his performances for Barcelona. The youngster has managed to show his talent for the Blaugrana with his cameo appearances.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has been impressed by Yamal's displays as well. Speaking about the young player, De la Fuente told the media ahead of the clcash against Georgia (via Sport Star):

“Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realise even more his potential. He seems even better. Currently, he’s a very important player for us, he’s here on his own merit. I have total confidence in him. I think he’s a great player."

Yamal further proved his mettle by getting on the scoresheet against Georgia. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares at the international stage for the upcoming games.