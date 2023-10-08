Barcelona star Lamine Yamal makes history as he becomes the youngest ever goal-scorer in La Liga with strike against Granada

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has written his name in Spanish football folklore after scoring for his club in their La Liga clash against Granada. The Spaniard became the youngest player to score in La Liga history, aged 16 years and 87 days.

Yamal was named in the starting lineup for the Blaugrana's visit to Granada, as Raphinha continues to be absent through injury. The youngster was powerless to stop Granada going two goals up in the opening 45 minutes before he made history.

With the first half nearing its conclusion, Barcelona pulled a goal back through the teenage prodigy. The Spanish international was on hand to fire the ball into an empty net after a pass-cum-shot from Joao Felix fell into his path (45+1').

Yamal's goal made him the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history, breaking the previous record by just 11 days. Fabrice Olinga previously held the record for his goal for Malaga in their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on the opening day of the 2012-13 season. He was 16 years and 98 days old at the time.

Lamine Yamal now holds the honour of being the league's youngest goalscorer, in addition to being the youngest player to provide an assist. He is also the youngest player to feature for Barcelona in La Liga and the youngest to start a game for the side in the competition.

Outside of La Liga, Yamal is the youngest player to start a game in the UEFA Champions League, and the second-youngest to appear in the competition. The 16-year-old is also the youngest player to represent Spain, and the youngest to score for his country.

Barcelona keen to protect gem Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are prepared to keep Lamine Yamal from the probing eyes of the public, and have him develop at his own pace. Spain manager Luis de La Fuente drew the club's ire with his comments about the youngster, in which he likened him to Lionel Messi.

The club have signed Yamal to a maximum contract for a 16-year-old, handing him a three-year contract until 2026. His contract with the club includes a €1 billion clause in line with the club's practice with its young players.

Yamal has earned the right to feature for Barcelona at the highest level and is shining at that level. The teenager will remain at the club for the foreseeable future and look to further earn the love of the club's fans with his contributions.