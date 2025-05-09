Barcelona star Lamine Yamal names two Premier League stadiums he wants to play in during his career

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has said that he wants to play in the Premier League stadiums Old Trafford and Anfield during his career. The youngster has quickly risen to become one of the most promising footballers of this generation.

Lamine Yamal's breakthrough season came in the 2023-24 campaign under former coach Xavi at Barcelona. The Spaniard led his side to victory in the 2024 Euros and won honors like the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy. In his career so far, Yamal has faced European giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Lamine Yamal has yet to face the big six teams of the Premier League in an official game so far. In an interview via the Daily Mail, the Spain international opened up about the stadiums he dreams of playing in one day in his career. He mentioned Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford, and the Liverpool stadium, Anfield.

"There are many stadiums I haven’t experienced yet, especially outside Europe. In Europe, some of the legendary stadiums I would love to play in are Old Trafford and Anfield," Yamal said (via Barca Universal).

At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has many years left in his career. Given that he continues to play at the highest level for several years, he will definitely get the chance to play at historic venues like Old Trafford or the Anfield Stadium. He might also get the chance if he decides to sign for either Liverpool or Manchester United in the future, although Barcelona fans would hope otherwise.

Lamine Yamal names Bukayo Saka and Ousmane Dembele as his two favorite players outside of Barcelona

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview via the Daily Mail (h/t Barca Universal), Lamine Yamal named two favorite players outside of his club, Barcelona. The Spaniard named Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele as his favorites.

"At the moment, I think Ousmane Dembele or Bukayo Saka are performing very well," he said.

Ousmane Dembele has been exceptional for PSG this season, contributing 33 goals and 13 assists in 46 outings across competitions. He could win the treble with the Parisiens this season if they win the Champions League final and the Coupe de France. They have already won the Ligue 1. Yamal has also shared the pitch with Dembele during the latter's time at Barcelona for seven minutes in one game.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has been impressive for Arsenal, recording 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 outings across competitions. However, he has yet to win silverware with the Gunners this season. Saka notably faced Yamal in the Euro 2024 final when Spain won 2-1 against England.

