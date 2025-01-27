Barcelona star linked with January switch to surprise Premier League club: Reports

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has been linked with a surprise move to Brentford this month, as per The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney. The Denmark international appears to have lost his place in the Spanish outfit, leading to interest from the transfer market.

Delaney has reported that Brentford manager Thomas Frank is a huge fan of his compatriot Christensen, and is willing to have him at the Gtech Stadium this month. He is keen to strengthen the Danish contingent at the club by adding Christensen to Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard, and Mads Roeslerv.

Barcelona need to free up funds to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on loan this month. They are looking to sell some players before the end of the transfer window. Former Chelsea man Christensen is one of the players being looked at for an exit, as he has fallen down in the pecking order in his position.

Hansi Flick prefers teenage star Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia ahead of Christensen at the back. The 28-year-old has not played since the opening game of the season after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an Achilles problem.

Christensen is contracted to La Blaugrana until 2026 but has not held talks with the club over a new contract. This may indicate a willingness on the part of the club to sanction his sale once an opportunity arises, having signed him for free in 2023.

Christensen is not actively looking to leave Barcelona this month, but may be tempted by a return to west London and to play alongside his Danish compatriots. The Bees have already signed right-back Michael Kayode from Fiorentina as they look to strengthen their backline this month.

Saudi giants close in on capture of Barcelona gem - Reports

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are closing in on the signing of Barcelona youngster Unai Hernandez permanently this month, as per El Nacional. The Spanish youngster has decided to move to Saudi Arabia after finding a pathway to senior football difficult at his boyhood club.

Midfielder Hernandez is captain of Barca Atletic, with nine goals in 20 appearances for the side this season. The 20-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and is unwilling to agree to a two-year extension offered by the Spanish giants.

Barcelona will receive around €5 million for the youngster to team up with Karim Benzema in Jeddah. They have accepted this offer, which they prefer to losing the highly-rated midfielder for free in the summer.

