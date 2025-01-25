Barcelona star linked with move to Fenerbahce; Jose Mourinho keen on completing deal: Reports

According to a report by Diario AS, Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing Barcelona star Ansu Fati to Fenerbahce in this transfer window. The Portuguese tactician has been tasked with leading the Istanbul-based side to the Turkish Super Lig title, and he considers the forward a key tool for achieving his target.

Fati came through the Catalan side's famed La Masia youth ranks and has represented the side 120 times, bagging 29 goals and nine assists. He has won one LaLiga title and one Copa del Rey with the Blaugrana during his time with the club.

Fati has seen his position in the team reduced after struggles with injury, and he has fallen down the pecking order. The 22-year-old has missed 131 games through injury since 2019/20 and has been tipped for a permanent departure from the club.

Trending

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce hope to agree to a deal with Barcelona for the Spaniard's services. They are currently second in the Super Lig standings, six points behind Galatasaray.

“They asked me to do an analysis of the team's situation in an ugly moment" - When Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho revealed he was never considered for the Barcelona job

In 2022, current Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho squashed rumors that he was considered for the Barcelona job before Pep Guardiola was hired in 2008. The Portuguese tactician began his football career as a translator for Sir Bobby Robson at the Catalan club.

Mourinho is one of the brightest minds in club football, having enjoyed memorable spells at Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. Addressing the rumors that he nearly took the Blaugrana hot seat in an interview at the time, the manager hailed as "The Special One" told Movistar+ via Eurosport:

“They [Barcelona] asked me to do an analysis of the situation of the team in an ugly moment, a moment of transition from the bad to the good, it was difficult. The person who asked me to do it was someone high up in the club. I did it, but nothing more. Then, fortunately for me, history took its course.”

Jose Mourinho now manages Fenerbahce in Turkey. In his 31 games in charge of the Istanbul-based side, he has averaged 2.06 points per game. They face Goztepe in the Super Lig tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback