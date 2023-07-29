Barcelona star makes bold claims about winning Champions League this season 

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto has expressed his desire and motivation to win the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

The Blaugrana have won five UEFA Champions League trophies, with the last one coming in 2015. Since then, they have had a torrid time in the competition, with a semi-final appearance in 2019 being their best result.

Barca have also failed to make it past the Champions League group stages in the previous two seasons, getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

Newly-appointed Barcelona skipper Sergi Roberto, though, is already visualizing winning the Champions League trophy this season. He said (via Managing Barca):

“In my mind, I have a picture of myself lifting the Champions League at Wembley this season.”

The final of the 2023-24 Champions League will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Roberto, meanwhile, has won two UCL trophies with Barcelona (2011 and 2015). He came through the club's famed La Masia academy and has made 349 senior appearances for the club. The Spaniard has scored 16 goals and provided 40 assists in that time.

Roberto, 31, will now captain the Blaugrana next season following Gerard Pique's retirement and the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong are the other captains for next season.

PSG edging closer to signing Barcelona winger

As per ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are making moves to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The French winger joined the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €135 million fee in 2017. However, he has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the club. Dembele has made 185 appearances for Barca, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists.

The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer of 2024 but it has a release clause, which is currently worth €50 million. It will increase to €100 million after July 31 and PSG are looking to take advantage of the clause.

As per ESPN, Dembele has agreed on a five-year deal with the Parisians. However, his agent Moussa Sissoko and PSG sporting director Luis Campos still need to work out the final details.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants to keep Dembele at the club. Barca have offered the Frenchman a new contract as well.

However, a big fee of €50 million can help the Spanish club in their financial troubles.

Moreover, if PSG trigger the clause and the Frenchman agrees to the move, the Blaugrana cannot do anything.