Barcelona star needs surgery to return to best condition - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will require surgery to get back to his best shape after a difficult recovery from injury, as per reports. The Dutch midfielder has been out of action since the final weeks of the 2023-24 season with an ankle injury that is yet to fully heal.

During El Clasico in April, De Jong was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Federico Valverde which left him in a heap. The Dutchman left the pitch in tears on a stretcher as he injured the same ankle for the third time in the season. He admitted shortly after that he did not have surgery, and was expected to return to action in a matter of weeks.

Frenkie de Jong is finally closing in on a return to action after spending nearly five months on the sidelines, but the midfielder still needs surgery. A report from Esports RAC1 indicates that the 27-year-old may still struggle with a reoccurrence of his injury if he returns to action without surgery.

De Jong missed out on a place in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 due to his injury, but is touted by some to return to action after the international break in September. The midfielder has been named as the third captain of Hansi Flick's side, after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo.

The relationship between Barcelona and De Jong has reportedly deteriorated in recent months due to the club's fear that the midfielder is looking to run down his contract. A return to action and a consistent run of games in the side may help reduce the friction between the two parties.

Barcelona miss out on loan deal for PL star

Barcelona have missed out on an opportunity to sign Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan from Liverpool, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish club have been hamstrung by their precarious financial condition once again, with Bajcetic set to move elsewhere.

Hansi Flick's side looked to move quickly in the transfer market after seeing 17-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal rupture his ACL against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. They made a move to sign Bajcetic on loan, rivaling an offer from RB Salzburg for the teenager.

Barcelona will be unable to sign Bajcetic due to Financial Fair Play rules. They will likely turn to academy star Marc Casado to fill in at the base of their midfield, while Eric Garcia is also an option for Flick this season.

