Barcelona star offered to Arsenal, Liverpool and other PL clubs ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona attacker Raphinha could make a return to the Premier League in the summer. According to TBR Football, the Brazilian could depart Camp Nou, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among the teams interested.

Raphinha joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United for a fee of €55 million. He has since proven to be a valuable commodity for Xavi, featuring mainly on the right flank, but also being used on the left wing. This season, he has made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine times and setting up 12 more.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal and financial difficulties means Barcelona could let go of the 27-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. TBR Football report of multiple Premier League suitors for him, two seasons after he was impressive for Leeds United in England's top division.

He could serve as a valuable backup for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, who has played close to 100 games over the past two campaigns. A reserve option of the quality of Raphinha could provide the Englishman some much-needed rest.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be in search of a replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and thus signing Raphinha could be a good move for the Reds.

Barcelona confident of completing loan deal for PSG starlet: Reports

Simons is keen on a move to the Catalan side.

Barcelona are reportedly entering into negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a possible loan deal for Xavi Simons. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the attacker is set to go on another loan move for the next campaign, with La Blaugrana emerging as potential suitors.

The report claims that the youngster is interested in a move to Camp Nou as well, with the side keen on finding a financially viable deal for next season. Simons has been prioritized over Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who has been a target for them for a while now.

Simons has impressed for RB Leipzig on loan this season, scoring nine goals and getting 15 assists in 42 games across all competitions. He shot to fame with a splendid campaign at PSV Eindhoven last time, bagging 22 goals and 12 assists before returning to PSG, who triggered a buy-back clause.

The addition of the 21-year-old could be instrumental for a Barcelona side who have used a variety of attacking options this season. Simons has the versatility to play across the front line, a quality that could be helpful for Xavi.