Barcelona star picks 4-0 win over Real Madrid as favourite moment from 2024/25 season 

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picked their 4-0 win over archrivals Real Madrid in LaLiga as the best moment from the 2024-25 season. The last season was a considerably successful one for the Catalans, as they won the domestic treble with LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other four times last season, out of which two were finals. The Catalans beat their archrivals all four times, with Lamine Yamal either scoring or assisting in each game. These included two league clashes, where Barca won 4-0 and 4-3, and the Copa del Rey (3-2) and Spanish Super Cup (5-2) finals.

During a conversation in a Barcelona official video revealing their 2025-26 home kit, Lamine Yamal shared his favorite moment from last season. The Spaniard recalled their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga in October last year and said (via Actualite Barca):

"Favorite moment of the season? 4-0, Bernabeu bro."

Barcelona's 4-0 Clasico win in October last year took place at the Santiago Bernabeu and marked Lamine Yamal's first goal against Los Blancos. It also marked the Catalans breaking their rivals' 42-game unbeaten streak in LaLiga. Had they won the Clasico, it would have seen Los Merengues equalize Barca's 43-game unbeaten record between 2017 and 2018.

"We don't have that fear of them"- When Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal made big claim about Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN after Barcelona's 4-3 LaLiga victory against Real Madrid in May this year, Lamine Yamal made a major claim about their rivals. The game marked their final clash against the Spanish giants last season and their second league clash, held at the Montjuic Stadium. Yamal said:

"It doesn't feel good when Madrid beat you. It's true we didn't beat them last year, we suffered, and this year we gave everything to turn it around. We don't have that fear of them that maybe other teams have against them. So we gave it our all. We feel like we're better than every other team, that's the mentality we go out with."

Lamine Yamal has scored thrice and set up two more goals in his four appearances against Los Blancos last season. The youngster has been crucial in each one of Barca's Clásico victories at only 17 years of age. After scoring against Los Merengues for the first time in October 2024, Yamal hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'calma' celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yamal is expected to rank high in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings after his exceptional 2024-25 season. The Spanish prodigy recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions last season.

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



Know More