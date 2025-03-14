Barcelona star places above Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in 'best allrounder attackers' list

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has been ranked above Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe in the CIES Football Observatory's 'best allrounder attackers' list. The Football Observatory assesses the top 100 attackers across the globe based on their dribbling, playmaking and finishing skills.

Ad

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise tops the list with a score of 88.5 out of 100, while Yamal secures the second place with a total of 87.7. Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is placed third in the list with a score of 85.

The only Real Madrid player in the top 10 is Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who is fourth with 84.2 points. Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are ranked fifth to seventh respectively.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Los Blancos from PSG last summer, is in the 11th position with a rating of 80.7. Meanwhile, the only other La Blaugrana attacker in the list, Raphinha, is placed 19th with an overall score of 79.5.

Lamine Yamal has made 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists across competitions. The 17-year-old also scored during Barcelona's 3-1 win over Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 11.

Ad

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi labels beating Real Madrid as his favorite memory with the club

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Pau Cubarsi has revealed that his favourite memory of Barcelona is the side's dominant 5-2 triumph over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, January 12.

Ad

The game was special for the Spanish defender because he won his first trophy with La Blaugrana after the win. He said (via Barca Universal):

"My best memory is when we played in the final of the Super Cup and we beat Real Madrid 5-2 and I was able to win my first title with the club of my life."

Ad

The 18-year-old was also asked about his opinion on a potential UEFA Champions League final against arch-rivals Real Madrid. He said:

"Well, little by little, the truth is that it would be a good final."

Hansi Flick's side beat Benfica 4-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, while Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback