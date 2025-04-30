Barcelona star Raphinha breaks club record previously held by Lionel Messi after starring in 3-3 draw against Inter Milan

Barcelona forward Raphinha broke a club record previously held by Lionel Messi in their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan. The Brazil international provided an assist as La Blaugrana played out a 3-3 draw with the Serie A giants at the Olympic Stadium in Catalunya.

Raphinha was key to his side rallying back from a 2-0 deficit to play a 3-3 draw in front of their fans. The 28-year-old assisted his side's second goal in the 38th minute with a cushioned header into the path of Ferran Torres, who guided the ball home from close range.

The assist from Raphinha was his eighth in the competition this season, to go with 12 goals in 13 appearances. His tally of 20 goal contributions has taken him past club legend Lionel Messi's club record of 19 goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign achieved back in the 2011-12 season.

Raphinha was unlucky not to extend his record in the second half with a thunderbolt from outside the area which cannoned off the crossbar. The ball ended up in the back of the net but was awarded as an own goal, as the ball has come back off Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Raphinha has been in sensational form for Barcelona this season, registering 51 goal contributions in 51 appearances across all competitions. The former Leeds United man is a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, and will look to become the first Barca player to win it since Messi.

Lamine Yamal edges Lionel Messi, makes history in Barcelona draw against Inter Milan

Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal managed a feat never achieved by Lionel Messi and made history as his side were held to a 3-3 draw by Inter Milan. The 17-year-old was on the scoresheet for La Blaugrana and hit the woodwork twice in a stellar display on home soil.

With his side trailing 2-0, Yamal scored a Messi-esque solo goal in the 24th minute to bring his team back into the game. The teenage sensation scored against Inter Milan, a feat Lionel Messi never achieved in four appearances against the Italian side in his time in Europe.

Yamal's goal saw him eclipse Kylian Mbappe's record to become the youngest player to score a goal in a Champions League semi-final game. Mbappe was 18 years and 140 days old when he set the record as an AS Monaco player in 2017, and Yamal broke the record aged just 17 years and 291 days old. The youngster has contributed five goals and three assists in 12 Champions League appearances for Barcelona this season.

