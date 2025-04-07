Barcelona star ready to leave club after being 'psychologically shattered': Reports

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has decided to call it quits with the club after being on the receiving end of psychological damage, as per reports. The Spanish forward has been frozen out for most of the season after turning down a move away in the January transfer window.

Ad

Mundo Deportivo reports that Fati has decided to leave his boyhood club after realizing that the actions of the club have affected him psychologically. The 22-year-old has appeared only four times in the league this season, and has not played a single minute in any competition since January. He reportedly turned down interest from FC Porto, Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, and Ajax to remain at the club beyond the winter window.

Ansu Fati has found himself increasingly bothered by the decision of manager Hansi Flick to completely overlook him despite his fitness. He has played the second-least minutes for the club this season, with only the injured Andreas Christensen playing less.

Ad

Trending

Fati was determined to play his way into the plans of manager Flick this season, hence, he decided to resist a move away from the club in the winter. The Spaniard has now decided that he needs to leave the club to save his career and his psychological well-being, as well.

Ansu Fati has a contract that will run until 2027 with Barcelona, and is among the club's highest earners. The forward is not short of suitors, as the January window proved, and will likely seek a permanent exit from the club in the summer.

Ad

Barcelona star on radar of Premier League giants ahead of summer: Reports

Barcelona ace Dani Olmo is on the radar of Manchester City ahead of a potential summer move, as per reports. The Premier League side have long been interested in the Spanish midfielder, and are prepared to intensify their efforts to sign him.

Manchester City consider Olmo to be one of their options to replace Kevin de Bruyne, and Fichajes.net reports that they are prepared to move for the Spaniard. De Bruyne has announced that he will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, prompting the club to begin a search for his replacement.

Pep Guardiola's side made a move to sign Olmo during his registration travails in January but did not go very far. They will be willing to offer Barcelona around £50 million for the former RB Leipzig man, who has scored eight goals this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More