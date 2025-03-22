Barcelona star returns to club after picking up knock during Nations League fixture: Reports

Pau Cubarsi has returned to Barcelona after picking up an injury in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Spain (2-2) on Thursday (March 20). The defender suffered a knock to his right ankle moments before the first half. This leaves Hansi Flick’s side with a significant challenge to navigate.

Cubarsi was promoted from Barcelona reserve team Barca Atletic to the senior side last summer. The 18-year-old has quickly adapted, cementing his spot in Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

After Spain’s match against the Netherlands, La Roja boss Luis de la Fuente said Cubarsi's injury was not too serious. He then hoped that the defender would be available for their second leg of the Nations League match against the Dutch Eleven on Sunday (March 23).

However, the Spanish national football team coaching staff decided not to take any risk with Pau Cubarsi, as they called up Lazio center-back Mario Gila to replace the La Masia graduate. Cubarsi underwent a medical examination after the team arrived in Valencia, and it was decided that he would sit out Spain’s match this Sunday and return to Barcelona.

Journalist Toni Juanmartí has confirmed the report that the 18-year-old has returned to the Catalan club following his ankle sprain against the Netherlands. He also offered a sort of consolation to the Barcelona fans, saying Cubarsí could feature in the rescheduled LaLiga clash against Osasuna on Thursday (March 27) if he recovers quickly.

"Cubarsí returns to Barcelona. If all goes according to plan, he should be ready to face Osasuna," Juanmartí wrote on X.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement on their website regarding Cubarsi’s withdrawal from the national team after picking up an injury. The statement read (via RFEF website):

‘‘After the tests carried out by the the Royal Spanish Football Federation medical team, it has been decided that the player will return to his club, Futbol Club Barcelona, to begin his recovery from the discomfort he has in his right ankle that prevented him from finishing the match against the Netherlands at the 'De Kuip' stadium in Rotterdam.’’

"I think he's a huge talent, a special player" – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk heaps praise on Barcelona ace Pau Cubarsi

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk recently waxed lyrical about Pau Cubarsi. The Dutchman called the young defender a 'special player' with a 'huge talent.'

Van Dijk told Mundo Deportivo after the 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Spain:

"I think he's a huge talent, a special player. At 18, as you said, and playing at this level, it's already impressive."

Van Dijk concluded by expressing regrets over Cubarsi’s injury:

"I was sad for him because he obviously got injured, but I think he's a great talent and we're looking at a player with a bright future."

Pau Cubarsi had previously named Van Dijk as his idol, saying he watches and likes learning from the Liverpool skipper.

