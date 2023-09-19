Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reached an incredible milestone on Tuesday (September 19).

He scored his 100th goal in European club competitions (including qualiying) in Barcelona's 5-0 UEFA Champions League win at home to Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Lewandowski netted his landmark strike in the 19th minute to double his team's lead, becoming only the third player to reach the landmark. The two others are Cristiano Ronaldo (145) and Lionel Messi (132).

Lewandowski's tally comprises 92 goals in 112 UEFA Champions League games, two goals in eight Europa League outings, three strikes in four UEFA Cup games; two goals in six UEFA Europa League qualifiers and one goal in eight UEFA Cup qualifiers.

In the Champions League, the Pole has scored six times for Barcelona, 17 times for Borussia Dortmund and 69 times for Bayern Munich.

What Robert Lewandowski said about Barcelona's chances of winning UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona last summer from Bayern Munich on a €50 million deal.

The striker has proven to be a valuable asset for the La Liga giants, scoring 37 times and providing 15 assists in 52 games across competitions. That includes four goals in six games across competitions this season.

Lewandowski said that Barca's 2023-24 group appears easier than last season's, elaborating at the presentation of the docuseries "FC Barcelona: A New Era" on Movistar Plus+:

"On paper, it seems that way (if their group is easier this season), but we have to be prepared because it won't be an easy group for us, you need to be lucky, that all the people are well, but I am sure that we have great players, a great atmosphere in the locker room and we are prepared for it," Robert Lewandowski said.

The Blaugrana are grouped with Porto, Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group H. They have exited the Champions League in the group stage in the last two seasons.