Barcelona star's new contract has special €70 million release clause for days of the transfer window before rising to €1 billion - Reports

According to a report by Luis Rojo of Radio Marca, Barcelona have included a special €70 million release clause in Ronald Araujo's contract. The Uruguayan star recently extended his contract with the Catalan giants until the summer of 2031.

While Araujo has a €1 billion release clause in his contract, the defender will be available for €70 million for the first 10 days of July. The release clause reverts to its nine-figure status from July 11.

Araujo has been with the Catalan side since he joined from Boston River in his homeland for a reported €4.7 million in 2018. The 25-year-old has become an integral part of the Barcelona side since he became a first-team player in 2020, making 156 appearances to help the team to the LaLiga crown, Copa del Rey, and two Super Copa de Espana titles.

The defender has missed much of this season through injury and has played just 486 minutes across six games for the Catalan giants.

"If you're five or 10% below what you need to be, you can't win" - Barcelona manager demands quality ahead of Alaves clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has demanded quality from his side ahead of today's LaLiga clash with Alaves. The Catalans are keen to secure a win and close the gap between themselves and their eternal rivals, Real Madrid, at the top of the table.

Despite his next opponents being deeply embroiled in the relegation battle, the German tactician takes nothing for granted. Speaking to the press ahead of his side's game, Flick stated via FotMob:

"We want to win. To do that, we will have to defend because we also want a clean sheet. We have to be very cautious because in the last three games out of five they scored in the first 15 minutes. If you're five or 10% below what you need to be, you can't win. Everyone is fighting to stay in LaLiga and that's why we have to make it clear from the start how good Barca are. That's what I always want."

Barcelona are placed-third on the LaLiga table with 42 points from 21 games. They are seven points behind their eternal rivals but can cut the deficit to four points with a win over their 18th-placed opponents today.

