Barcelona star sends Instagram message to Philippe Coutinho after stellar Aston Villa performance

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has heaped praise on Philippe Coutinho for the Brazilian's impressive performance for Aston Villa against Leeds United on Thursday.

The 29-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Coutinho has resurrected his career during his short time with the Premier League club. He produced yet another sensational performance for Steven Gerrard's side in their 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

The midfielder opened the scoring for Villa in the 22nd minute before Matty Cash and Callum Chambers scored the club's second and third goals respectively.

Many fans and pundits wondered what sort of impact Coutinho would be able to make during his loan spell with Aston Villa following his torrid time with Barcelona. But the Brazilian has become a crucial member of the club and has become the focal point of their attacks.

His former Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti praised him for his performance.

"Crack [ace]," said Samuel Umtiti on Instagram.

Coutinho has scored four goals and provided three assists in just eight Premier League appearances for Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard's side reportedly have the option to sign him permanently for €40 million during the summer transfer window.

The club are likely to exercise their option to buy him due to the immediate impact he has had, and the partnership he has formed with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, and Douglas Luiz.

Barcelona likely to sell Philippe Coutinho despite his resurgence

Barcelona are likely to sanction the sale of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho despite his resurgence at Aston Villa. The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool in a deal worth £142 million in January 2018 but has failed to live up to his price tag during his time with the club.

Coutinho has scored just 26 goals in 106 appearances for Barcelona. He had to make do with a bit-part role at Camp Nou during the first half of the season. He made just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions before his loan move to Villa in January.

Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1 billion and will therefore need to part ways with some of their players this summer to reduce their losses. The Spanish club are therefore likely to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer.

