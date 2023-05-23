Barcelona star sends a message of support to Vinicius Jr after getting substituted against Valladolid

Barcelona winger Raphinha recently showcased his support for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius was the subject of vile racist attacks from fans during Los Blancos' latest 1-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla. He was also sent off in that game, a decision that has since been overturned.

The treatment that the youngster received in that match has taken the football world by storm. And Raphinha has now come to his compatriot's support.

After being substituted during Barcelona's 3-1 away defeat against Valladolid, Raphinha removed his shirt to reveal a message that read (transcriber via GOAL):

"As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the glow of the eyes, there will be war.”

Many in the football world believe it is unfortunate that a talented attacker like Vinicius is having to face such treatment. Fans have repeatedly called for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Barcelona manager Xavi extends his support for Vinicius Junior

Despite the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, racism is a matter that transcends football. Xavi echoed that sentiment when he addressed the Vinicius situation in his pre-match press conference against Real Valladolid.

The Spaniard claimed that football is the only profession where insults are accepted. He further claimed that matches should be stopped on such occasions.

"Yes, matches should be stopped," he said. "It is the only profession in which insults are accepted. I don’t see any baker or teacher being insulted at work. All this has to be stopped. Try insulting a building worker. I’m sure a brick will fall on your head."

"It doesn’t matter what shirt you wear," Xavi added. "Vinicius is a person before he is a footballer. We have to defend the football professional. I don’t understand as a person, as a citizen, that you have to put up with insults."

Fortunately, Vinicius is seeing support all across the league despite La Liga itself having yet to comment on the matter.

