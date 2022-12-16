Barcelona star Sergio Busquets announces international retirement

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has retired from international football, calling time on his career with the Spanish national team after 13 years.

The midfield maestro was a part of Luis Enrique's squad that was knocked out in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There had been speculation that Busquets might hang up his boots post their campaign, and now, those have turned out to be true.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Twitter, while further stating that he will also decide on his Barcelona future with MLS side Inter Miami linked.

Busquets was the last surviving member of Spain's historic 2010 World Cup winning squad, and has also won Euro 2012.

He made his official debut for La Roja on 1 April 2009 against Turkey in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers and has since earned 142 more caps.

Only Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167) have made more appearances for the Spanish national team than him.

Sergio Busquets retirement: Will Barcelona star call time on his stay at Camp Nou too?

There are rumors that Sergio Busquets might call time on his career at Camp Nou too, with the club moving in a direction under head coach Xavi.

The 34-year-old has been linked with David Beckham-owned franchise Inter Miami and will make a decision on his club future in the coming months.

With almost 700 appearances and over 30 trophies won, Busquets will go down in history as one of the Blaugrana's best ever too.

