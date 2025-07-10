Barcelona star set for crunch talks with Hansi Flick amid uncertainty about future at the club: Reports

According to a report by Catalunia Radio via Barca Universal, Barcelona captain and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to hold crunch talks with Hansi Flick about his future at the club. The German shot stopper's future at the club has become doubtful after his injury last season saw him miss most of the Spanish giants’ treble-winning campaign.
Ter Stegen joined the Catalan side in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported €12 million fee. He has played 422 games for the reigning Spanish champions, keeping 175 clean sheets and conceding 416 to help them to six LaLigas, six Copa del Reys, one UEFA Champions League, and four Spanish Super Cups.
The German will be keen to receive assurance about his future from his compatriot, Hansi Flick, ahead of the new campaign. Barcelona have bolstered their team in the goalkeeping department after they extended Wojciech Szczęsny’s deal with the club and signed Joan Garcia this summer.
Ter Stegen’s deal with the Catalan side extends until the summer of 2028, but an exit could always been on the cards for the 33-year-old if he is unhappy with the situation at that club.
Barcelona keeper thrilled with teammate’s performance
Barcelona keeper Wojciech Szczęsny has hailed the abilities of Pedri in a recent interview. The Polish shot stopper has been full of praise for the Spaniard’s performances since he joined the club last year.
Speaking in a recent interview with Dario Sport, the veteran keeper said via Get Spanish Football News:
“What Pedri has achieved this season… I had never seen a season like this in a player. Seeing him play, seeing him control the game, both defensively and offensively… It’s amazing. He’s the player who has impressed me the most in my life. I don’t know what his trick is, but he never loses the ball.”
Pedri joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Canary Island side Las Palmas for a reported €23 million before spending another year on loan with his boyhood club. He has developed into one of the best midfielders on the planet since he joined Blaugrana, scoring 26 and assisting 21 in 202 games.
Pedri and Szczęsny have enjoyed a fruitful time together to date, averaging 2.52 points per game in their 29 games together.