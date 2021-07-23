Barcelona star stuck in transfer limbo despite interest from Liverpool and AC Milan - Reports

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been tipped to leave the Nou Camp this summer, amid interest from AC Milan and Liverpool.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not going to sign their former number 10 this summer, leaving AC Milan as Coutinho's only option to end his Barcelona nightmare.

Speaking on the Blood Red YouTube channel, Get Italian Football News editor Kaustubh Pandey said Coutinho's transfer situation away from Barcelona is fairly complicated. Pandey said:

"It's pretty complicated with the financial situation in Serie A. Barcelona are reluctant to do another loan - they want a permanent solution - and they are pretty short of cash."

Pandey also said that due to Coutinho's high wages, a move to AC Milan is now highly unlikely despite Milan needing a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who quit to go to their San Siro rivals Inter. He said:

"As far as Coutinho coming to Milan goes, it is quite unlikely. He earns quite a bit at Barcelona and those wages are not viable in Italy, especially at Milan."

Kaustubh Pandey also mentioned AC Milan are in need of a new number 10 but will now be looking elsewhere other than Coutinho:

"Milan are looking at a host of number 10s - Nikola Vlasic is one, who was at Everton - but Coutinho looks unlikely as of now. It's strange because his stock has clearly reduced, and he didn't make more than about 20 appearances for Barcelona last season. But there are a lot of other players already in Serie A who have a better record in recent seasons than Coutinho."

🗣[ @samuelmarsden🥇] | AC Milan are interested in Coutinho. The player is ready to leave Barcelona if the right offer comes. pic.twitter.com/v4eImcK7WA — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 15, 2021

Liverpool were rumored to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona earlier this summer

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes' journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool did show minor interest in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield from Barcelona. However, a return to Merseyside is highly unlikely at this stage of the transfer window despite Liverpool needing a new attacking player.

Barcelona are in a financial mess and are prepared to sell some of their high wage earners this summer to balance the books. The Catalan giants are prepared to sell the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Neto and Miralem Pjanic in the ongoing transfer window.

#Liverpool have been interested in Philippe #Coutinho, whom #Everton have been trying to persuade for some time.



Coutinho is pleased with Liverpool's interest. pic.twitter.com/VkloCaTwb1 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 19, 2021

