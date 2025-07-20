Barcelona star suffers blow as doctors recommend surgery days before first pre-season match - Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been advised to undergo surgery to resolve the back issue plaguing him in recent weeks, according to SPORT. The German custodian's future at Camp Nou is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol last month.

Ter Stegen missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with a ruptured kneecap, finishing the season with just nine appearances under his belt. The Catalans managed to convince Wojciech Szczesny to come out of retirement and join them in October last year to address the issue.

Szczesny was outstanding for the LaLiga champions and has already signed an extension at Camp Nou. The situation has only added to Ter Stegen's woes, with recent reports suggesting that Barcelona are looking to move him on.

The German custodian is one of the highest earners at the club, so the Catalans are keep to remove him from their wage bill. The LaLiga champions haven't been successful in their efforts so far, with the player determined to stay and fight for his place.

The latest development will only add to Barcelona's woes. Doctors have recommended a back surgery before the first pre-season game, without which recovery from the issue cannot be guaranteed.

Should Marc-Andre ter Stegen go under the knife, he will be sidelined for around four months, which will rule out an exit this summer. The 33-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Will Pau Victor leave Barcelona this summer?

Pau Victor

Barcelona are planning to offload Pau Victor this summer, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The Catalans have apparently agreed a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, although an official confirmation is awaited.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Pau Victor's future. The Spaniard struggled for game time under Hansi Flick last season, managing just two stars in 29 appearances across competitions.

His could drop further down the pecking order for the LaLiga champions next season if he stays. The 23-year-old is no longer part of the German manager's plans and Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to move him on.

The Catalans reportedly want €10m to let him go this summer, given that the player is under contract until 2029. However, LaLiga clubs may not have the finances to pay such a fee, so the Spanish champions may have to reduce their price tag if they wish to offload Pau Victor.

