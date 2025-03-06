Barcelona star suffers heavy blow in win over Benfica, could miss next match against Osasuna: Reports

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde is reportedly doubtful for the La Liga game against Osasuna on Saturday (March 8) after suffering a knock in the win at Benfica in midweek. The Spain international lasted the entire game as the Blaugrana claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg.

Hansi Flick's side put up one of their best defensive performances since the German's arrival at the Camp Nou in the summer. The goalkeeper and defenders had to work hard, particularly after an early red card to Pau Cubarsi. Balde was one of them who had a great deal of work to do, but he went about his business with confidence.

As per Javi Miguel (via Barca Universal), Balde took a heavy knock to his ankle, so the 21-year-old is doubtful to feature against Osasuna this weekend, with fatigue also a possibility.

Flick rested Balde for Gerard Martin for the last league match against Real Sociedad. The youngster gave a good account of himself, scoring his first senior goal for the club.

The former Bayern Munich manager may opt for the same approach against Osasuna by having Martin start. Balde, meanwhile, will hope to get enough rest and recover fully for the second leg against Benfica on Tuesday (March 11).

Ten-man Barcelona edge Benfica in Champions League clash

Barcelona overcame an early red card to claim a 1-0 win at Benfica. It was their second win at the Estadio da Luz this year, having won 5-4 in January.

Going by their league phase meeting, Barcelona expected a tough outing in Lisbon, and their task was made harder when Cubarsi was sent off after 22 minutes. The 18-year-old received a straight red card after denying Benfica a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Blaugrana weren't deterred despite the red card and took the lead against the run of play in opportunistic fashion. The in-form Raphinha took his goal tally to 25 for the season with a fine strike after the ball was presented to him by Benfica's Antonio Silva.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made eight saves to keep out the home side as they claimed an important win and also a clean sheet.

