Barcelona star talks up Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or chances 

Memphis Depay has backed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The new signing was awestruck after seeing six Ballon d'Or trophies in the club's museum and is hoping the seventh one comes along this December.

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer after his contract with Lyon expired. The Dutchman is expected to go straight into the starting XI under Ronaldo Koeman, and he cannot wait to play with Lionel Messi.

Depay: "I really want to play with Leo, I'm a big fan of his. He has many qualities, we would all like to do what he does. Yesterday I saw all Ballon d'Or trophies."



👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/adSauZNRpm — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) July 22, 2021

The former Manchester United forward spoke to Barcelona's official website after his unveiling when he spoke about Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

While speaking on Barcelona's official website, he said:

"He's a legend, best player in the world, you saw what he did in the Copa America. I'm very much looking forward to playing with him, his quality is undoubted. I have to just make my runs and I know the ball will come.

"Because he has too much quality, he can do everything with the ball. I think everybody in the world would like to play with someone like that. Yesterday I had a tour of the museum and saw all of the Ballon d'Or awards, he probably has another one coming too. It's going to be a dream for me."

Memphis Depay on his plans at Barcelona, apart from helping Messi win Ballon d'Or

Memphis Depay wants to prove himself on the big stage after failing to make an impact at Manchester United. He was a star at PSV and Lyon and is hoping he can bring that form to Camp Nou.

Depay: "I really want to play with Leo, I am a big fan of his. He has many qualities, we would all like to do what he does. Yesterday I saw all the Ballon d'Or trophies." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2021

Memphis Depay was quoted by Cope as saying:

"I hope to win many trophies, which is why I have come to this magnificent club. It has a great history and I am delighted to get to know everyone. It is a special day. I am excited to be able to go to the club's facilities, to the stadium, the weather is great and it will be an incredible day."

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the hot favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year after helping Argentina win the Copa America. Chelsea's Jorginho is a close rival after winning the Champions League with his club and EURO 2020 with Italy.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava