Barcelona star told he would not be offered a new contract, bringing an end to his 14-year stay at the club: Reports

Barcelona have informed long-serving player Sergi Roberto that he will not be offered a new contract by the club.

This is as per journalist Toni Juanmarti of Spanish outlet Sport, who has reported that Roberto's 14-year stay with the Catalans could end once the current season is done.

Sergi Roberto has seen his game time be limited due to several quality players in the squad, and also because of his versatility. The Spaniard can play as a full-back and also anywhere in midfield, making it tough for him to nail down a starting spot in any one position considering the talent Barcelona have at their disposal.

Last season, Roberto made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists. So far this season, he has played just 224 minutes across six games, scoring just one goal.

Having come through the ranks at La Masia, Sergi Roberto made his first-team debut in 2010 under Pep Guardiola. In 355 appearances for the senior team, he has scored 17 goals and provided 40 assists. His impressive CV with Barca includes seven La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

His most iconic moment with the club was undoubtedly his winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16.

Sergi Roberto met Neymar's last-ditch free-kick with an outstretched right foot and scored to sent the Catalans through to the quarter-finals in one of the most remarkable moments in the competition's history.

If his time in Barcelona does come to an end, fans will remember him fondly for his longevity and dedication to the club.

Barcelona look to capitalize on incredible start to the season

Barcelona did extremely well last season to win La Liga by a double-digit margin over bitter rivals Real Madrid. They seem to have carried that momentum into this campaign as well, adding a bit more steel to their style of play.

Having played 10 games across competitions this season, Barca have secured eight wins and two draws and are one of the few teams that are still unbeaten in the European leagues.

During this period, they have scored an impressive 21 goals and conceded just seven. This is despite injuries to key players like Frenkie De Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Should they continue in the same way, Barca could retain their league title.