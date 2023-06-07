Barcelona star unwilling to leave club, agent describes info about his client giving the green light to leave the club as 'fake news'

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has refused to leave the club in recent times and the player's agent has now publicly declared that his client agreeing to leave was 'fake news'.

This comes after Kessie was linked with multiple clubs but his camp has now confirmed their stance has not changed.

Franck Kessie joined Barcelona as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan in June 2022. Since joining, he has made 43 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Despite being a regular member of the first team, Kessie has been linked with a move away as the club look to reduce their wage bill.

This is owing to the fact that Barcelona are still keen on bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou and will need to sell multiple players in order to clear their wage bill. However, with three years still left on his contract, the Ivorian has shown no intentions of cutting his stay short.

It will be interesting to see how both parties go ahead with this situation.

Gavi finally registered by La Liga, set to stay at Barcelona for three years

Following their recent financial troubles, Barcelona were in a tough spot for multiple transfer windows as they were unable to register all their players. Some like academy graduate Gavi had to wait for the longest time before La Liga approved their registration. However, after nearly a year-long wait, the youngster has finally been registered.

Despite being just 18 years old, Gavi has already made 96 appearances for Barca across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. The Spaniard has grown into the club's philosophy, coming into his own as a first-team regular whilst still in his teenage years.

Since La Liga have a rule for a mandatory buy-out clause, Barca have decided to set this amount to a staggering $1 billion, showing how much they value Gavi.

