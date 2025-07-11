Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny provides hilarious update on why he dyed his hair black after just one day of colouring it blonde

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny shared a hilarious series of stories explaining why he changed his hairstyle thrice within days. The Polish shot-stopper shared an image after dying his hair blonde a day ago, before dying it black, and then shaving his head off.
It all began when Szczesny shared an image of himself with blonde hair and tagged his Barcelona teammates Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Gavi on July 10. All three of them had also shared videos and images of themselves dying their hair blonde recently. Yamal had sported a blonde hairstyle since last season, seemingly reminiscent of one of his idol Neymar Jr's many hairstyles.
On July 11, Wojciech Szcesny shared a hilarious update on his hairstyle, where he posted on his Instagram story after dying his hair back to black. In the caption, the Pole explained his reason for changing his hair, claiming his wife did not prefer the blonde hair. He wrote:
"@marina_official didn't like the blond so I had to change."
On the same day, Szczesny once again changed his hairstyle and posted another Instagram story. The shot-stopper was spotted with his head shaved along with a mustache. In the caption, he once again explained his reason and wrote:
"She didn't like the dark one either. Only one solution."
In other news, Wojciech Szczesny renewed his contract with Barcelona for two years earlier this month. The Polish keeper joined the club in October last year for a year after first choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's season-ending injury. However, Szczesny quickly became a regular starter for the club last season and is now tied up until 2027.
Wojciech Szczesny opens up about his decision to come out of retirement to join Barcelona
In an interview with Foot Truck, Wojciech Szczesny opened up about his decision to join Barcelona after coming out of retirement. The Pole signed for the Catalans in October last year despite announcing his retirement two months before. He said (via Barca Universal):
“If it weren’t for my family, I would not have come to Barcelona. I think it was more because my wife got tired of me staying home and because I was tired of rest.”
The Pole recalled his feelings after joining the Catalans and added:
"At first, I wasn’t very excited about it. Then common sense prevailed. I decided that, whatever happened, I wouldn’t regret it. Now, I would have regretted not accepting the challenge."
Wojciech Szczesny made 30 appearances for Barca last season, while maintaining 14 clean sheets. He also won the domestic treble with the club, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.
The Catalans signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, who's expected to play a significant role next season. Reports suggest Szczesny is open to accepting a secondary role at the club.