Barcelona starboy Lamine Yamal upset with Xavi's preferential treatment of 26-year-old attacker: Reports

Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal is reportedly upset with manager Xavi over his lack of a regular starting berth for the Catalan giants. The youngster believes the manager is giving preferential treatment to Brazilian winger Raphinha, who has hardly excelled for the side this season.

La Masia graduate Yamal has emerged as arguably the most talented and promising U-17 player in the world this year. At just 16, he has become a regular for Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Lamine Yamal earned his chance to impress Barcelona legend and manager Xavi after Ousmane Dembele was sold in the summer to Paris Saint-Germain. The teenager showed his quality from the first game of the season and has been a regular for the Blaugrana ever since.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Yamal is unsatisfied with being a rotation player, and believes he has shown enough to be a regular starter for his side. The 16-year-old is unhappy that Brazilian forward Raphinha is preferred by the manager as a starter for the club.

Raphinha has started five matches and made a further six substitute appearances for his side, while Yamal has eight starts and nine appearances off the bench. The Brazilian forward has missed six games this season through injury and suspension.

Yamal has contributed one goal and three assists for the Spanish champions this season, while Raphinha has two goals and three assists to his name.

Sporting director Deco, who was Raphinha's agent, is believed to be the reason Xavi plays the 26-year-old so often. Lamine Yamal is reportedly hoping to have a starring role for the club this season by displacing the Brazilian from the starting XI.

Lamine Yamal quickly becoming a key player for Barcelona

Over the years, Barcelona have shown that they are never afraid to thrust young players into starting roles for the club. In recent years, the likes of Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Gavi and more recently, Fermin Lopez, have been proof of this.

Lamine Yamal made his debut for Barcelona last season, aged 15, and has now become a regular only months down the line. The Spanish international has appeared in every match for Xavi's side this season, underlining his importance to the team.

Many have called for the club to manage Yamal's minutes more carefully to avoid him getting burnt out early. The teenager himself, however, is reportedly prepared to embrace a starring role for the side and to become a key player in his boyhood club.