Barcelona stint "worst year of my career," says former coach

In an interview with Sport, former Barcelona coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has labelled his time with the Catalan club as the worst phase in his career. The Argentine coach was hired as the successor to the much-adored Tito Vilanova, allegedly at the behest of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

Tata Martino was known to py an exciting and attacking brand at football and was initially welcomed at the club.

Martino's first few games at Barcelona saw the Catalans do exceedingly well. The Argentine manager's debut at Barcelona ended in a 7-0 rout of Levante, and the marriage between Barcelona's tiki-taka and Martino's explosive attacking style seemed a match made in heaven.

At Barcelona, winning the El Clasico is the ultimate litmus test. While managers do need to ensure that the team remains consistent, a victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid always seem to give Barcelona an aura of authority in the league.

Martino did succeed in defeating Real Madrid in his very first El Clasico and describes how he achieved the feat.

"For me the Clasico with Real Madrid was key, which we won 2-1 at home. The second goal was made by running into space - which Barcelona don't always do."

Martino went on to claim that he moulded a star-studded Barcelona side in his own image and created an attacking juggernaut that was considerably successful at the start of the season.

"But I knew that if there was anything I could add to the team it not preventing the forward players from running forward into space."

Winning titles at Barcelona is a necessity for any coach, claims Martino

Tata Martino claims his lack of titles overshadowed his success with the team

Martino's successful start to his stint at Barcelona eventually came to an end in the Champions League, as the Catalans fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ajax. The loss ended a brilliant 21-game winning streak and Barcelona's fortune began to dwindle after the defeat.

Barcelona failed to win major silverware under Tata Martino in the 2013-14 season and famously conceded the La Liga title to underdogs Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season.

Martino claimed that despite his best efforts, the lack of titles won by his team ensured the demise of his popularity with the fanbase.

"From the results side it was not a bad year. We won the Super Cup and we played a final, but in Barcelona what matters is how many titles you win."

In a thinly veiled barb aimed at Barcelona's much-maligned management, Martino also went on to say that he was not allowed to exercise complete control over his team. The resulting power dynamic at Barcelona cost the team several trophies.

"However, I say that it was my worst year because my contribution as coach started and ended with the management of the team."

Tata Martino was sacked by Barcelona at the end of an unsuccessful season and was succeeded by former Barcelona midfielder Luis Enrique. The new manager implemented a modified form of tiki-taka by polishing some of Martino's principles.

The addition of Luis Suarez to an already lethal attack made Barcelona one of the most formidable sides in Europe.

Luis Enrique's principles were based on Tata Martino's attacking philosophy

Tata Martino claimed that his emphasis on speed contributed to making Barcelona a nearly invincible force in the 2014-15 season.

Under Luis Enrique, Barcelona's combination on passing brilliance and sheer counter-attacking megalomania won the club an unprecedented treble.

"Speed was going to make Barcelona more complete because when there were lapses of dominance of the rival team, it was good to drop back and go into space. That was carried out the following year by Luis Enrique."

The Argentine manager may have had the 'worst time of his career' at Barcelona but his efforts may have inadvertently shaped the careers of some of the best players in world football today.