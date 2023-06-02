Barcelona superstar hoping Lionel Messi will not return to the club, wants him to join MLS or Saudi Pro League instead: Reports

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly hoping that Lionel Messi does not rejoin Barcelona. He wants the Argentine to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia or Inter Miami CF in MLS.

As per a surprise report in El Nacional, Lewandowski is not interested in seeing Messi back at Barcelona. The Polish striker feels that the PSG star would take his place in the starting XI.

Lewandowski star believes Xavi will throw him out of the starting XI, just like Pep Guardiola did with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The striker is scared that history would repeat itself if Messi returns to play for the Blaugrana.

The report comes just minutes after Lewandowski claimed on TVE that he would love to play with Lionel Messi. He said via SPORT:

"We have to wait to see if Leo Messi can come to Barcelona. I hope he comes. Maybe in a couple of days we can have more things and more concrete information. I know it would be very easy to play with him because Leo [Lionel Messi] can play almost in every position in every moment of the match."

It will be interesting to see if Lionel Messi ends up making a famous return to Barcelona or not.

Robert Lewandowski on his Barcelona season as Lionel Messi return edges close

Roberto Lewandowski has claimed that he is very happy with his first season at Barcelona. The forward has managed 33 goals in 45 matches and assisted eight times this season.

Speaking to TVE, Lewandowski added:

"I am very happy with what we have achieved this year, for the club, for the teammates and also for the city and the fans. I wanted to be part of this project and I knew that the team needed time, that you can't change everything right away. But I see that the future is going to be much better and I am pleased to be able to be part of the change that Barcelona is undergoing."

He continued:

"The first season for every player is usually the most difficult, but for me it has been quite easy. For us as a club, the hardest thing has been the expectations of starting the season at the highest level. I know that feeling and I'm confident that we're going to do some very interesting things next year."

Lionel Messi will be playing his final match for PSG this weekend when they take on Clermont Foot in Ligue 1. Christopher Galtier has already confirmed that the Argentine will be leaving amid reports that Barcelona were leading the chase for the Argentine's signature.

Poll : 0 votes