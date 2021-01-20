Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi handed a two-match ban

Lionel Messi was sent off for the very first time in his Barcelona career after receiving a red card in the Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Bilbao.

The 33-year-old had lashed out at an opponent in the 121st minute to receive his marching orders.

Despite some reports claiming Lionel Messi could be given a 12-match ban for his misdemeanour, the Barcelona captain has been handed a two-match ban.

One of the brightest prospects to have emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Lionel Messi has been at the club for the entirety of his career.

Lionel Messi, who is on the cusp of 650 goals for Barcelona, had never before received a red card during his decade-and-a-half-long stint at the club.

However, with Barcelona trailing 2-3 against Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa final, Lionel Messi's frustration seemed to get the better of him in the dying moments of the match. He swung his arm at Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre, sending him to the ground.

The incident was initially missed by the on-field referee, but after a VAR review, Lionel Messi received his marching orders.

As per a report from ESPN in this regard, the Royal Spanish Football Federation's committee discussed the incident and ruled that a ban for two matches would fit the indiscretion, as per the referee's report which called it "striking an opponent with his arm with excessive force while the ball was in play but not within a playable distance.”

Lionel Messi has received two red cards while playing for Argentina and one while playing for Barcelona B but had never received one for Barcelona before the Athletic Bilbao game.

Barcelona to appeal Lionel Messi ban

Barcelona will hope to have the decision overturned

Because of his two-game ban, Lionel Messi is set to miss Barcelona's La Liga game against Elche and against the Copa Del Rey Round-of-32 fixture against Cornella.

However, Barcelona have issued a statement saying they intend to appeal the suspension handed out to Lionel Messi.