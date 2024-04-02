Barcelona superstar Pedri makes honest admission when asked about aspirations to win Ballon d'Or 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has shared his honest take on his aspirations to win the Ballon d'Or.

Pedri is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world. He has already won the Golden Boy Award, given to the best under-19 player in the world, back in 2021. The 21-year-old is also considered among possible future Ballon d'Or winners.

Pedri has now revealed that like any other player, he aspires to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. The Spaniard, though, claimed that he is focused more on his club and country than winning the Ballon d'Or. He wrote for The Residency (via Barca Universal):

"I would like to [win the Ballon d'Or], like everyone else. But right now, I prefer to think about winning titles with Barcelona and Spain."

In his young career, Pedri has already become a key player for both Barca and Spain. Since joining the Catalan club from Las Palmas back in 2019, he has so far made 133 appearances for them, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists. He has won three titles with Azulgrana — La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.

He has also represented Spain 18 times already in his career. Pedri, though, has suffered from multiple injury issues this season. After nursing a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, he is currently sidelined with a muscular problem. He has made 24 appearances across competitions for Azulgrana, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Pedri wants to emulate Barcelona legend

Pedri has revealed that he would like to emulate Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders of all time and was pure bliss to watch in his prime.

Pedri has revealed that he wants to build a career similar to Iniesta. He also wants to go bald to emulate the midfield maestro. He revealed about his aspirations in a decade (via Barca Universal):

"Playing football, and bald. I have always wanted to go bald."

Iniesta is a bona fide legend of the modern game and has won every trophy. He also scored the winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final to help La Roja become world champions for the first time ever. Iniesta made 674 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and providing 136 assists.

Iniesta has so far won 39 titles in his professional career, including four UEFA Champions Leagues, nine La Ligas, and two UEFA Euros. After a spell with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, the legendary midfielder is currently at UAE Pro League side Emirates Club.

