Barcelona superstar picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to pick best current athlete in football

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name the best current athlete in football. The Spanish forward is widely considered the heir to the diminutive Argentinean at Camp Nou.

Like Yamal, La Pulga rose through the ranks with the Catalans before exploding on the world stage with the senior side. Lionel Messi went on to conquer the world, achieving tremendous success with the LaLiga giants.

His rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo redefined the limits of competitiveness, with the two modern superstars pushing each other to excellence. The duo captivated the imagination of fans across the world and divided the world into two camps in the GOAT debate.

Now in the final phase of their careers, La Pulga and Ronaldo continue to make headlines. Their legacy remains undiminished, their rivalry showing no signs of slowing down.

The Argentinean and the Portuguese have also inspired a new generation of talents like Lamine Yamal to strive for glory. The 17-year-old has been on fire for Barcelona this season, registering 11 goals and 15 assists from 32 games.

Mundo Deportivo recently asked the Spaniard to name the best athlete in the world right now, and he gave a one-word reply.

"Messi," Yamal said.

Lionel Messi has entered the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr also expires in less than five months. Meanwhile, Yamal is under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, but is expected to sign a new long-term deal once he turns 18 this summer.

How many games has Lionel Messi won against Cristiano Ronaldo for Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi faced Cristiano Ronaldo 36 times in his career, 34 of which were for Barcelona. La Pulga won 15 of those games for the Catalans, while Ronaldo was on the winning side on 10 occasions.

The superstar duo faced each other for the first time in the 2007/08 Champions League semi final between Barcelona and Manchester United. The Portuguese legend was part of the Red Devils team which progressed to the finals, thanks to a Paul Scholes goal in the second leg at Old Trafford.

It marked the start of an iconic rivalry that continues to go strong. The duo met just twice at the international level, with the Argentinean securing a 2-1 win over the Portuguese in a friendly in 2011. Portugal defeated Argentina in their second international clash during a friendly in 2014.

