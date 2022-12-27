Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski names Premier League legend as his idol

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has named Premier League icon Thierry Henry as his idol. Henry was a Premier League legend while playing for Arsenal, scoring 228 goals and providing 103 assists in 376 games.

The Frenchman won the Premier League title twice, including as part of the Invincibles team of 2004. He was the epitome of a deadly striker boasting pace, phenomenal movement and a killer instinct.

In a Q & A with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski was asked several questions. One of them was which footballing legend the Pole idolised, to which he responded (via Barca Universal):

"My idol? Thierry Henry."

Henry, a Gunners icon, left the north London side and joined Barcelona for €24 million in 2007. He managed 121 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 49 goals and providing 27 assists, winning the La Liga title twice and the UEFA Champions league.

He also shone on the international stage with Les Bleus, earning 123 caps and scoring 51 goals. He won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the European Championships in 2000.

Lewandowski shares similarities with the Arsenal legend in that he punishes defences with his power, movement and eye for goal. Blaugrana fans will hope that he's is the catalyst to help return the side to the pinnacle of La Liga and European football.

Lewandowski tips Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lewandowski believes Messi (centre) could win the Ballon d'Or.

Lewandowski has predicted that Barcelona icon Messi could win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

The iconic forward was not even shortlisted for the 2022 Ballon d'Or but holds the record of winning the award on seven occasions. Lewandowski reckons Messi could seal his eighth Ballon d'Or later next year due to his exploits at the World Cup.

He said (via 90min):

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club, but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season, and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved, which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

The Argentine recently won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina for the first time. He won the Golden Ball during the campaign, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Messi has been equally impressive for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 games.

Poll : 0 votes