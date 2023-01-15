Barcelona superstar Sergio Busquets names 3 players who can replace him

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has identified Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez as three possible midfielders who could replace him in the Blaugrana's starting lineup in the future.

Busquets, 34, has been a regular starter at Camp Nou since his senior-team debut in September 2008. He has scored 18 goals and laid out 42 assists in 700 games across all competitions for his club, lifting eight La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns in the process.

A right-footed holding midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, the Spaniard has been rumored to end his successful stint with Barcelona since the start of the summer transfer window. With his contract set to expire this summer, he has been linked with Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.

LiveScore @livescore Sergio Busquets is just the third player in Barcelona history to make 𝟳𝟬𝟬 appearances for the club Sergio Busquets is just the third player in Barcelona history to make 𝟳𝟬𝟬 appearances for the club 🔵🔴 https://t.co/cuTrDWtJDX

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Busquets shared his thoughts on his replacements at Camp Nou after his expected departure. He said:

"As it has happened with Xavi [Hernandez], Andres [Iniesta], Leo [Messi], you shouldn't compare. Anyone can play in my place. Nico is on loan, while Franck and Frenkie can play too... each one with his own set of qualities. Outside, there are good players but in the end, it's a decision of the head coach and the club."

When queried about his Barcelona legacy, Busquets responded:

"I don't like to talk about myself and my legacy. I have understood doing the best for the team and my teammates, for everyone to shine and for the ball to reach them in the best circumstances."

When asked about his future at his boyhood club, Busquets replied:

"I haven't decided yet, there's nothing new to say as of now."

Barcelona, on the other hand, is keen to replace their club legend with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, and Chelsea's Jorginho in the upcoming summer.

AS Roma join Barcelona in race to rope in Premier League forward on free: Reports

According to Fichajes, AS Roma have identified Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, who is speculated to depart the Stadio Olimpico. Barcelona, on the other hand, are also determined to sign the Ivorian ace ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blaugrana are believed to be dissatisfied with the performances of Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati in the ongoing season. Hence, the club has set its sights on the former Manchester United man.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Zaha as the club is likely to lose first-team winger Angel Di Maria at the end of the season.

