Barcelona superstar set to miss country's Euro 2024 opening clash after picking up injury

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the EURO 2024 opener for Poland against the Netherlands. The striker has suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle and is fighting to regain fitness for the second game.

Poland have announced that Lewandowski suffered the injury during the 2-1 win over Turkey in a warm-up match on Monday, June 10. Their statement read:

"Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament."

Polish team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski also commented and confirmed that the striker is now looking to regain full fitness and lead the side for the second group stage match when they face Austria. He said:

"Robert Lewandowski suffered a torn biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from participating in the first match of the tournament. We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match, against Austria."

Poland have been drawn in Group D this summer and have a tricky set of fixtures. They face the Netherlands, Austria, and France in the group stages and will need to be at their best to get into the knockout stage.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski keen on playing at EURO 2024

Robert Lewandowski spoke to CNN earlier this month and admitted that he is looking forward to the EURO 2024. The Barcelona striker claimed that anything could happen and he's not going to head into the tournament without any hope despite their tricky group.

The Barcelona star told CNN:

"I think we can play good football. Of course we know that we are not the favourite of the group stage. But I remember the last World Cup, we played the first half against France really well. I think we surprised them. I hope that some kind of things will surprise them now in the Euros."

"Of course they are so strong, even if they put a second or third XI out, still they can fight to win Europe. But you have to believe. We have the hope as well. If we are playing as a team, that are going in one direction, really we can achieve something. I don't know what that means in the end, but in football, everything is possible."

Lewandowski played 49 matches for Barcelona this season and scored 26 times. He missed just three games through injury, and Poland will be hoping that he can bounce back quickly from his current injury.