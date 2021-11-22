Barcelona talent Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona midfield sensation Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, more commonly known as Pedri, has won the 2021 Golden Boy award.

Pedri has been one of Barcelona's most shrewd signings in recent history. The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Catalan giants from Las Palmas for an initial fee of around €5 million.

Despite his tender age, Pedri has been one of the main staples in the Barcelona first-team. The Spaniard made 52 appearances for the Catalan giants last season and was also part of their Copa Del Rey winning squad.

His meteoric rise with Barcelona earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team for their Euro 2020 campaign. Pedri was named as the Young Player of the Tournament.

Pedri was also a part of Spain's squad which won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Pedri has now won the 2021 Golden Boy award, awarded to the best young player of the past season.

It is worth noting that he is only the second Barcelona player to win the Golden Boy award. The other Blaugrana player was none other than superstar Lionel Messi, who won it back in 2005.

Pedri has now joined an elite group of players to have won the Golden Boy award. Previous winners of his award include Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Pedri beat the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and fellow Barcelona teammate Gavi to the award.

Pedri thanks Barcelona after winning the 2021 Golden Boy award

Pedri thanked FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team after winning the 2021 Golden Boy award.

"I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.

"Of course, many thanks to Barca, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar